GUILTY: Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni convicted in murder case

April 16, 2026

Court to announce quantum of punishment tomorrow

Bengaluru: A Special Court for People Representatives convicted Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

The Court found Kulkarni guilty along with 18 others, while acquitting two accused in the case. The verdict was delivered by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, who is expected to announce the quantum of punishment tomorrow.

This morning, the Court heard the arguments of both sides regarding quantum of punishment during which the Advocate representing the convicts requested the Court for a reformative punishment while the CBI requested for capital punishment. On hearing both the sides, Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat posted the orders for tomorrow.

It may be recalled, Yogesh Gowda, the then Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Member, was murdered on June 15, 2016, at a gym in Dharwad, in a case that had sparked significant political controversy. Kulkarni, who was a Minister at the time, had been accused of conspiring in the killing.

The case later took a political turn, with the BJP vowing to hand over the probe to the CBI after coming to power. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CBI in September 2019.

Following the investigation, the CBI filed an additional charge-sheet under IPC Sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 302 and under Section 25 read with Sections 3, 5, 8 and 29 of the Arms Act.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court granted him bail but later cancelled it on June 6, 2025. In January 2026, the High Court of Karnataka rejected his fresh bail petition.