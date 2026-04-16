Destruction of nature not true development: Zoo Director

April 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A one-day workshop on ‘Sustainable Development in Environmental Science’ was organised by the Department of Chemistry, JSS College for Women (Autonomous), Saraswathipuram Mysuru, recently.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, DCF P. Anusha, Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), opined that destruction of nature is not true development.

She stated that nature is an integral part of human life and everyone should work towards protecting the environment, as that constitutes the true development of society.

In his keynote address, Prof. A. G. Deviprasad, Retd. Professor of Environmental Science, University of Mysore, highlighted the importance of natural resources. He stated that humans should utilise natural resources judiciously.

Emphasising that nature has provided immense help to mankind and that humans should never allow natural resources to deplete, Dr. Deviprasad further stressed that, instead man should work towards the sustainable development of the environment.

Prof. Morabada Mallikarjuna, Director, College Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru, who presided over the programme, warned that failure to protect the environment would lead to dire consequences. The humans must overcome their selfishness and focus their efforts on environmental protection.

Prof. Mallikarjuna added that sustainable development in society can be achieved only through the harmonious blend of scientific knowledge and ethical values.

Dr. Rechanna, Principal and Dr. D.M. Lokeshwari, Head, Department of Chemistry, were present.

Earlier Disha D. Rao and troupe rendered invocation. Y.R. Nireeksha delivered welcome address. N.S. Sushmitha proposed the vote of thanks. D.Y. Trupthi compered the programme.

The inauguration was followed by three technical sessions.

The first technical session on the topic “Sustainable Strategies to Reduce Environmental Pollution” was delivered by Dr. S. Roopanjali, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, SJCE Campus, JSS Science & Technology University, Mysuru.

The second technical session on the topic “Solid Waste Management” was delivered by Dr. R. Lathamani, Associate Professor Environmental Science, VVCE Campus, Mysuru.

The third technical session on the topic “Sustainable Development in the Current Environment” was delivered by Dr. K.T. Vadiraj, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Mysuru.