Amid row over Railway Underpass… No hint of DPR for Kukkarahalli Lake conservation

April 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As the proposal to build a Railway Underpass at the Railway Level Crossing near Crawford Hall and Kukkarahalli Lake junction on Bogadi Road in city has triggered a row, with 80 trees marked for felling, an agreement entered between the then Mysuru Urban Development Authority [MUDA, now Mysuru Development Authority (MDA)] and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the conservation and development of Kukkarahalli Lake, way back in the year 2013, smacks of yet another controversy.

According to the MoU that was signed between MUDA and INTACH, the focus was on the conservation of buffer area surrounding Kukkarahalli Lake and the preparation of a detailed data base on the irrigated area. The deadline to prepare the DPR was within nine months of signing the agreement, according to the agreement date Dec. 18, 2023. Of the total Rs. 63.8 lakh earmarked to prepare the DPR, 25% of the amount, Rs. 18.49 lakh was paid as advance on Dec. 22, 2023 to INTACH. However, there is no sign of any preparations related to the DPR, paving way for discussion in public circles.

On Mar. 7, 2024, the then Superintending Engineer of MUDA had written a letter to INTACH, besides making repeated attempts to contact the latter over phone or through e-mail, but to no avail. No response was received from INTACH.

RTI Activist B.N. Nagendra said, “while there should be no compromise on the works related to conservation of the lake by taking up cleaning works, on the other hand, action should be taken to retrieve Rs. 18 lakh paid as advance to INTACH to prepare the DPR. The taxpayer’s money should not go waste.”

MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said, there is no such proposal over the development works of Kukkarahalli Lake. Following a complaint, alleging that the agreement with INTACH was reached, without inviting any tenders, Lokayukta probe has been initiated into the same. While INTACH cannot take up any DPR related works, action will be taken to seek back Rs. 18 lakh advance amount paid to INTACH, once Lokayukta probe is completed.