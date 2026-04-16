High Court refuses to ban tiger safaris in State

April 16, 2026

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court yesterday declined to impose an immediate ban on tiger safaris in the State.

However, it directed the State Government to file a reply to a plea seeking a permanent ban on tiger safaris within critical tiger habitats on the ground that such activities contravene established conservation norms.

A Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha sought a detailed affidavit clarifying the demarcation of core, buffer and tourism zones, the exact locations where safaris are being conducted and maps indicating these zones.

The matter arises from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by V. Ravi Kumar calling for a ban on such safaris. The petitioner relied on the landmark Supreme Court ruling in TN Godavarman Thirumulpad v/s Union of India, which governs forest protection and wildlife management in India.

The controversy pertains to tiger reserves such as Bandipur and Nagarahole, where safari activities were temporarily halted following a series of fatal human-wildlife conflicts in October-November 2025. Authorities later permitted a phased resumption of safaris at 50 percent capacity based on the recommendations of a technical committee.

Earlier, the petitioner’s Counsel submitted that the ongoing safari operations were in violation of established conservation norms.

The Court, however, questioned the factual basis of these allegations, observing that critical tiger habitat is not always synonymous with the core zone and that proper classification must be verified.

It noted that tiger reserves typically comprise core, buffer and tourism zones, each with distinct permissible activities. The Court further observed that safaris are generally allowed only in buffer or designated tourism zones, not in strictly protected core areas.

It also noted that guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) require safaris to be conducted on non-forest or degraded land within buffer zones, avoiding critical habitats and tiger corridors.