My father will remain as CM for 5 years: Dr. Yathindra
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My father will remain as CM for 5 years: Dr. Yathindra

April 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr.  Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLC and son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has reiterated that, his father would complete his full term as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, Dr. Yathindra, who has been vouching about his father remaining in the office for full five years, said that, his father himself had clarified on the floor of the Legislative Assembly in this regard.

To a question on, a group of MLAs camping in New Delhi, strongly lobbying for a Cabinet reshuffle, Dr. Yathindra said, those MLAs have gone to the National Capital, only to seek their induction into the Cabinet, not to insist on any change in guard.

“Till my father remains as CM, I won’t lobby for any Cabinet berth,” clarified Dr. Yathindra.

On the allegations of running a transfer and commission racket, made by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), Dr. Yathindra, who dismissed the allegations, demanded substantiating proof from Kumaraswamy.

“Ever since my father returned as the CM, I have become the centre of target for Opposition parties in the State. Any charges should be made with shred of evidence. I can also level similar charges against HDK, but I won’t do the same, without any proof,” said Dr. Yathindra, who said that, he is only taking care of matters related to Varuna, represented by his father in the Assembly.

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