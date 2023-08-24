Centenary, Golden and Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sadvidya Educational Institutions from Sept. 2

August 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Post Centenary celebrations of city’s Sadvidya Anglo-Sanskrit Patashala, Golden Jubilee of Sadvidya High School and Silver Jubilee of Sadvidya Composite PU College will take place at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road from Sept. 2 to 4.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Sadvidya Educational Institutions Hon. Secretary Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu said that Sadvidya Anglo-Sanskrit Patashala was established 169 years ago in 1854, Sadvidya High School in 1973 and Sadvidya Composite PU College in 1999. As such, the post centenary, Golden Jubilee and Silver Jubilee celebrations of the respective institutions will be held for three days from Sept. 2 to 4. Noted writer Dr. Veena Bannanje wil inaugurate the celebrations at 10 am on Sept. 2. Institutions President Prof. V.K. Gopalachar will preside in the presence of Vice-President C.R. Nagaraj and Joint Secretary Prof. K.S. Hiriyanna, he said.

Continuing, Prof. Narahari Babu said, ‘Suradruma,’ a souvenir will be released at 10 am on Sept.3 . Director of Pre-University Education Sindhu B. Roopesh and N.R. Groups Chairman R. Guru will be the Chief Guests. Those who have served the institutions will be felicitated on the occasion.

The valedictory will take place at 4 pm on Sept. 4 in the gracious presence of Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashrama President Swami Muktidanandaji.

Prof. Narahari Babu further said that marking the celebrations, a veena concert by Vidushi Dr. Jayanti Kumaresh will be held at T.P. Kailasam Rangamantapa in Sadvidya Educational Institutions premises on N.S. Road at 6 pm on Aug. 27.

Explaining the growth of the institution over the years, he said that Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was the chief patron and headed the Sadvidya Anglo-Sanskrit Patashala as its first President from 1854 to 1868. He was followed by the 10th Chamarajendra Wadiyar who headed the Institution from 1868 to 1870, he said. He further said it is a matter of pride that Swami Vivekananda had delivered a discourse in the institutions during his visit to Mysuru and renowned Philanthropist of the city M. Venkatakrishnaiah, who was popularly known as Tataiah, headed the institution for a good 40 years.

Pointing out that the institutions has been imparting education to students for 169 years, he said that thousands of students have studied in the Primary, High School and PU College over the years. Apart from excelling in academics, the institution is also known for imparting ‘Samskara’ to students, he said adding that currently over 4,000 students are studying in the institution. He also recalled the services of Late Prof. K.V. Arkanath, who served as the Secretary of the Institution for many years.

Institutions Vice-President C.R. Nagaraj, Management Board Member M.D. Gopinath, PU College Principal Y.R. Ramesh, High School Head Master Ramachandra Bhat and Sadvidya Anglo-Sanskrit Patashala Head Mistress Subbamma were present at the press meet.