Unscientific road hump on Male Mahadeshwara Road removed

August 24, 2023

The hump was causing accidents instead of preventing it

Mysore/Mysuru: An unscientific road hump, installed in front of an apartment building on Male Mahadeshwara Road, which was causing numerous accidents has been finally removed.

Star of Mysore has published a news item titled “Motorists suffer as rubber humps come up ‘overnight’” on Aug. 18, highlighting the plight of motorists, who had sustained injuries after passing over the hump.

Among many motorists who were injured, Mohan Kayaka, reporter of Mysuru Mithra (sister publication of Star of Mysore) was the latest victim. He sustained a fracture to his right shoulder and injuries to his leg while he was riding home after finishing his work on Aug. 14 night. Mohan also underwent a surgery at a hospital and on Aug. 22, lodged a complaint against the MCC Engineer and the contractor at Nazarbad Police Station seeking action against them.

It is learnt that the Traffic Police, in a bid to regulate traffic on Male Mahadeshwara Road, had urged the MCC to install a road hump in front of the apartment building following which the MCC installed a heightened segmented rubber road hump overnight. The MCC Engineers should have supervised the works and should have got the correct height rubber humps installed. They (Engineers) should have also got white stripes painted, install reflectors and a caution board too.

The absence of all these led to many accidents with many two-wheelers losing control of their bikes and scooter and sustaining injuries.

According to the guidelines associated with road humps, speed breakers are laid to prevent accidents.

But before laying the speed breakers, the porous points should have been identified and the thickness and type has to be decided as per the gravity of the situation.

To enable motorists, caution boards must be installed at a distance, besides painting the humps with a white strip. However, all these were missing in the newly installed road hump.