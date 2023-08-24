‘Selfie with Varamahalakshmi’ contest for women

August 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Competitions will help in building interest and developing ideologies among women and students,” said Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji.

He was speaking after releasing the selfie contest publicity materials at a programme organised at Sri Krishna Dhama in Saraswathipuram here by KMPK Charitable Trust, Mysuru, marking Varamahalakshmi festival.

“Religious practices like festival celebration in households will bring peace and prosperity. It also helps in encouraging the children to get involved in good practices and show interest towards the culture, custom and practices,” Sri Swamiji said.

“Contests like these, marking the festival celebrations will increase the interest of women and children. It also, helps in building competitive capabilities among children which eventually helps in shaping their talents. For all these, a small platform in the form of these contests is highly helpful,” the Swamiji said.

KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar said that children and women may compete in the selfie contest by clicking pictures in front of the Goddess Varamahalakshmi installed in their house marking the festival. Interested may send their selfies to WhatsApp: 98807-52727 before 11 am on Aug. 26.

Best 10 pictures will be given memento and certificates.

Chaturmasya Samithi Secretary Ravi Shastri, Corportor Pramila Bharath, leaders Lakshmi Devi, Jyothi Revanna, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish and others were present on the occasion.