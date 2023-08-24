Theatre Training at Rangayana

August 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana Mysuru will be conducting short-term theatre training camp for amateur artistes in the name of noted professional theatre artistes Subbaiah Naidu and Padma Shri Nagarathnamma from Sept. 1.

Interested candidates in the age group of 18-40 years will be trained during the 45-day camp.

Acting will be given preference in the camp which will be held between 5 pm and 8 pm everyday. Participants will also be briefly taught about technical aspects of theatre.

Participants will be readied to enact a play which will be staged at the end of the camp and all of them will be given certificates.

The camp fee is Rs. 4,000 for general category and Rs. 2,000 for SC/ ST candidates.

Interested may attend the interview to be held at Rangayana premises on Aug. 29 at 10 am along with Aadhaar Card and caste certificate. For details, contact Rangayana office on Ph: 0821-2512639 or Mob: 93414-93458 or visit Rangayana website https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in, according to a press release from the Deputy Director, Rangayana Mysuru.