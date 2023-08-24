Stinky place now oozes freshness at Gokulam

August 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A stinking place that was once reeking of foul smell has got a change over, courtesy Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

A corner of KRS Road near Gokulam in city was earlier replete with waste dumped by the nearby residents. Despite fervent appeals by Corporator SBM Manju to refrain from turning the place into a dump yard to maintain cleanliness, the residents were in no mood to listen.

Now, SBM Manju has given a new look to the place with wall paintings, playing equipment and benches. It was inaugurated by retired Principal of Yuvaraja’s College Prof. Ashwathi recently. MLA K. Harishgowda who was also present lauded the initiative of SBM Manju.

SBM Manju said “Swachh Survekshan Survey is being conducted across the country with Mysuru also being a part of it. If the city has to come numero uno, the residents also have to cooperate with MCC by maintaining cleanliness. If the garbage is continued to litter, it will send a wrong message. Hence the place was given a new look.”

Similar initiative has been already taken at Brindavan Extension where the locals had turned the place into a dump yard. Such places will be identified in remaining parts of the Ward and will be given a new look, added SBM Manju. Leaders Adiraj, Mahadevu, Kumar, Dinakar, Hanume Gowda, MCC Development Officer Manugowda and Engineer Ramu were present.