Centre approves Rs. 28 crore for road works in Kodagu, Mysuru

December 30, 2023

MP Pratap Simmha meets Nitin Gadkari; seeks funds for road improvement to mitigate accidents

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha recently held a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging approval for essential road projects in his Constituency, focused on accident zones, road safety and overall development. In a positive response, the Minister sanctioned projects worth Rs. 28 crore.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Mysuru and Kodagu, the MP conveyed his gratitude to the Minister for his swift approval. The sanctioned works, totalling Rs. 28 crore, encompass critical road development initiatives in key areas.

Details of approved works are as follows:

Kushalnagar town, Kodagu district: Road development of length: 1.30 km; location: National Highway 275 (km: 128.150 to km: 130.150); approved Amount: Rs. 7 crore.

Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district: Comprehensive road development of length: 7.95 km; locations: km: 161.380 to km: 163.500 (Chilkunda), km: 169.00 to km: 171.825 (Yasodharapura), km: 190.400 to km: 193.400 (Bilikere, K.R. Nagar Junction); approved amount: Rs. 15 crore.

Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district: Road junction development of length: 1 km (171.560 km of National Highway 275); approved amount: Rs. 5 crore, roadside RCC drain construction length of 2.9 km (National Highway 275, km: 190.600 to 193.500; approved amount: Rs. 1 crore.