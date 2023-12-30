Centre approves Rs. 28 crore for road works in Kodagu, Mysuru
News, Top Stories

Centre approves Rs. 28 crore for road works in Kodagu, Mysuru

December 30, 2023

MP Pratap Simmha meets Nitin Gadkari; seeks funds for road improvement to mitigate accidents

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha recently held a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging approval for essential road projects in his Constituency, focused on accident zones, road safety and overall development. In a positive response, the Minister sanctioned projects worth Rs. 28 crore.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Mysuru and Kodagu, the MP conveyed his gratitude to the Minister for his swift approval. The sanctioned works, totalling Rs. 28 crore, encompass critical road development initiatives in key areas.

Details of approved works are as follows: 

Kushalnagar town, Kodagu district: Road development of length: 1.30 km; location: National Highway 275 (km: 128.150 to km: 130.150); approved Amount: Rs. 7 crore. 

Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district: Comprehensive road development of length: 7.95 km; locations: km: 161.380 to km: 163.500 (Chilkunda), km: 169.00 to km: 171.825 (Yasodharapura), km: 190.400 to km: 193.400 (Bilikere, K.R. Nagar Junction); approved amount: Rs. 15 crore. 

Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district: Road junction development of length: 1 km (171.560 km of National Highway 275); approved amount: Rs. 5 crore, roadside RCC drain construction length of 2.9 km (National Highway 275, km: 190.600 to 193.500; approved amount: Rs. 1 crore.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching