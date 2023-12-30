Grand Hanuma Jayanti in city

December 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Business District (CBD) of the city turned saffron as a mega Hanuma Jayanti procession with thousands of devotees in attendance was taken out under the aegis of Hanuma Jayanthotsava Samiti this morning. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) launched the procession at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that Hanuma Jayanti is being celebrated apolitically and in grandeur, with members from all political parties taking part.

Pointing out that Lord Hanuman is an unwavering disciple of Lord Ram, he said that the Jayanti is a double delight as the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which is the dream of crores of Hindus, is being inaugurated on Jan. 22, 2024.

Noting that Hanuman is also known as Maruti, Bajrangbali and Anjaneya, he said that Hanuman was a devoted companion of Lord Ram. The Jayanti is celebrated for Hanuman’s most exemplary devotion to Lord Ram, he added.

The procession featured a colourfully decorated statue, photos and tableaux of Lord Hanuman and an attractive model of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir carried on different vehicles. The idol of the deity (Utsava Murti) was specially decorated with Uddina Vade, Kajjaya and flowers.

Cultural and folk troupes accompanied the procession, which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple and passed through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, K.R. Hospital Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, N.S. Road and Chamaraja Double Road (100 ft. Road) before culminating at Gun House Circle.

MLA K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, City Congress President R. Murthy, former Mayor Shivakumar, BJP leaders Raghu R. Kautilya and Kaveesh V. Gowda, former Corporators Shivanna and Shivakumar and a host of several other leaders were present.