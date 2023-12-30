Restoration of Clock Tower

December 30, 2023

Works to be completed by May 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A thorough and all-encompassing restoration of Mysuru’s iconic historical Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, known as Dodda Gadiyara (Big Clock Tower), located at Gandhi Square, opposite Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall and close to Mysore Palace, is now underway. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has allocated Rs. 42 lakh for the restoration project, ensuring that the work adheres to heritage, archaeological and architectural standards.

The entire 75-ft. structure is currently enveloped in scaffolding as part of the restoration process. Additionally, safety nets are being installed around the heritage structure to prevent any debris or splinters from falling onto motorists and pedestrians navigating the bustling location. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of individuals in the vicinity during the restoration efforts.

Upon the conclusion of the restoration works, the tower — initially erected on Aug. 8, 1927, by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to commemorate 25 years of his rule — will be restored to its original grandeur. The meticulous restoration efforts aim to bring forth a sparklingly new appearance, further enhancing the attraction and glory of this historic landmark.

Nature of restoration

The restoration involves a multi-faceted approach, encompassing the removal of deteriorated lime plaster and subsequent reapplication using the original lime mortar and techniques. Specialised attention will be dedicated to the restoration of the dome atop the Clock Tower, while woodwork repairs address internal flooring and stairs.

Repair works will extend to the windows, including glass, frames and shutters, with a focus on platform stone flooring resetting. Reconstruction efforts include parapet handrails and balusters. Anti-termite chemical treatment will be applied to flooring and the foundation and the project incorporates the provision of pavers around the Clock Tower floor.

Additional tasks involve painting for both structural and wooden elements, clock dial repair, glass restoration, cleaning of clock elements, bell cleaning, and the restoration of artwork and design plaster works. The meticulous restoration efforts aim to preserve the historical integrity and aesthetic appeal of the Clock Tower.

Five months to complete

The ongoing restoration is anticipated to span five months, with the projected completion date set for May 2024.

A. Devaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, informed Star of Mysore that the restoration contract has been entrusted to Ramachandregowda, a specialist in the restoration of heritage monuments.

Devaraju assured supervision of the ongoing restoration process, with regular progress reports from the engineering team to ensure the successful and timely completion of the project.

Remarkably, the clock tower features engravings in Sanskrit, Kannada, English and Persian on four sides, showcasing details such as the clock’s establishment, date, month and year in golden letters on marble stone. Unfortunately, these signboards or plaques are currently in a deteriorated state, with the letters fading over time.

Originally, the clock’s resonant chimes were audible from a distance of nearly two kilometres, creating a distinctive auditory presence. However, the chiming of the clock has ceased for over 30 years, adding an additional layer of historical significance to the ongoing restoration efforts.