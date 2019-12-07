Centre for Workplace Safety and Health inaugurated at NIE

December 7, 2019

Mysuru: Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy inaugurated the N. Krishnamurthy Centre for Workplace Safety and Health (CWSH) at the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in city yesterday and expressed apprehension about safety of workers at workplaces.

Narayana Murthy said that according to the latest available data, 4,674 have lost their lives at workplaces in India and nearly 950 deaths have happened at construction sites. He welcomed the new CWSH, which will be functioning as an autonomous unit of NIE to create awareness about workplace saftey.

First of its kind in the State, CWSH has been founded and funded by Prof. N. Krishnamurthy, an alumnus and former faculty of NIE.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Krishnamurthy said that annually more than 50,000 people are losing their life due to workplace mishaps and urged industrialists and organisations to take necessary precautionary measures for workers safety.

President of the NIE Society Srinath Batni, Director of NIEMC and NIE Alumni Association R. Ashok Anand, Secretary D. Sudhanva, Dean (Academics) N. Suresh and others were present.

About CWSH

It is conceptualised with an aim to create awareness of the many dangers that surround humans, the environment and work-sites like construction sites, factories, shipyards, tunnels, offices, schools and mines on workplace hazards and control the risks for the benefit of individuals and organisations.

The Centre envisions to instil the knowledge of precautions needed to be taken at the workplace at regional and national levels.

