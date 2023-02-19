CESC maintenance for 10 hours left consumers waiting for power

Sir,
On Feb. 4, 2023, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited stopped power supply from around 9.30 am to 7.30 pm for a whopping 10 hours for its periodic maintenance! This severely inconvenienced the residents of Dattagalli 3rd Stage and other localities in the city.
CESC had published the notice of disruption in power supply in local newspapers, planned due to maintenance works, a day in advance, but had specified that power supply will be restored within 6 pm. Despite that, there was no power till 7.30 pm.
I called the helpline ‘1912’ and asked the Technical Director about the lapse and who will be held responsible for this which had affected lakhs of people. He promised to speak to the staff concerned and do the needful.
I was in USA for a few years and during my entire stay there, never did I experience a power cut even for a single time. I am sure even there, they carry out periodic maintenance, still they make sure that they supply uninterrupted power to their customers. If they can do it, what stops CESC from doing the same to avoid inconvenience to people? CESC can plan its maintenance during night time — like from 11 pm to 5 am, so that people don’t get inconvenienced so much. I hope CESC responds responsibly in future.
– R. Prakash, Kanakadasanagar, 5.2.2023
Fully agree on the observation of Mr R Prakash. Wonder, what sort of customer friendly is CESC? In the name of quarterly maintenance they shut down substations for around 8 hrs from 10 am to 6pm. This apart, power supply is erratic in the guise of faults. What is the role of senior staff of CESC, are they unwilling to carry out routine maintenance during night, when consumers are least affected. I have also worked in Power stations and substations in the city of Mumbai. Routine maintenance during day is unheard. Domestic consumers attached to Tata Power, Adani Power or BEST, have never faced power shut down. No house in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have an UPS. On the other hand every house in Karnataka must have a UPS, if they are depending on electric power for their daily chore. CESC management team, please visit city of Mumbai to study how maintenance of substations are carried out without disruption to consumers.