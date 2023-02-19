CESC maintenance for 10 hours left consumers waiting for power

February 19, 2023

Sir,

On Feb. 4, 2023, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited stopped power supply from around 9.30 am to 7.30 pm for a whopping 10 hours for its periodic maintenance! This severely inconvenienced the residents of Dattagalli 3rd Stage and other localities in the city.

CESC had published the notice of disruption in power supply in local newspapers, planned due to maintenance works, a day in advance, but had specified that power supply will be restored within 6 pm. Despite that, there was no power till 7.30 pm.

I called the helpline ‘1912’ and asked the Technical Director about the lapse and who will be held responsible for this which had affected lakhs of people. He promised to speak to the staff concerned and do the needful.

I was in USA for a few years and during my entire stay there, never did I experience a power cut even for a single time. I am sure even there, they carry out periodic maintenance, still they make sure that they supply uninterrupted power to their customers. If they can do it, what stops CESC from doing the same to avoid inconvenience to people? CESC can plan its maintenance during night time — like from 11 pm to 5 am, so that people don’t get inconvenienced so much. I hope CESC responds responsibly in future.

– R. Prakash, Kanakadasanagar, 5.2.2023

