CET results announced: M. Rakshita of Bengaluru is engineering topper

August 21, 2020

K. Sanjana of Mysuru bags top ranks in three streams

Bengaluru: The results of the Common Entrance Test-2020 (CET) for admission to professional courses (barring medical and dental courses) in Karnataka was announced this noon, according to which M.Rakshitha of Bengaluru has emerged as topper in engineering stream.

Announcing the results at Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwathnarayan,who is also the Higher Education Minister, said that the CET exam was conducted on July 30 and 31 at 497 centres in 127 cities and towns.

A total of 1,94,419 students had registered for the exam, out of which 1,75,349 attended and the results have been announced in a record time of 21 days, he said and added that the admission counselling will take place in two rounds only through online by October.

The Minister said that the KEA has announced 1,53,470 ranks in respect of engineering stream, 1,27,627 ranks for agriculture stream,1,29,611 ranks for yogic and naturopathy sciences stream and 1,55,552 ranks for pharmacy.

K.Sanjana of BASE PU College in Mysuru bagged top ranks in three streams. Sanjana has secured the second rank in agriculture stream, third rank in veterinary sciences stream and second rank in yogic and naturopathy stream.

Lokesh B.Jogi of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya PU College at Yadavagiri in Mysuru has bagged the third rank in agriculture. The list of the top three rank holders in different streams is as follows-

Engineering

First- M.Rakshitha of R.V.College in Bengaluru

Second- R.Shubhan of Sri Chaitanya E-Techno School, Bengaluru

Third- M.Shashank Balaji of BASE PU college, Bengaluru

Agriculture

First- A.B.Varun Gowda of Expert PU College, Mangaluru

Second- K.Sanjana of BASE PU college, Mysuru

Third- Lokesh B.Jogi of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, Mysuru

Veterinary sciences

First- P.Sai Vivek of Narayana E-Techno School,Bengaluru

Second- Aryan Mahalingappa Channal of Pragathi Public Secondary School, Kota, Udupi

Third- K.Sanjana- BASE PU College, Mysuru

Pharmacy

First- P.Sai Vivek of Narayana E-Techno School, Bengaluru

Second- Sandeepan Naskar

Third- Pavan S.Gowda of Narayana PU College, Bengaluru

Yoga and Naturopathy

First- P.P. Arnav Aiyappa of Alvas PU College, Mudabidri

Second- K.Sanjana of BASE PU College, Mysuru

Third- P. Sai Vivek of Narayana E-Techno School, Bengaluru.