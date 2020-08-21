Three readymade garment shops burgled on Devaraj Urs Road

August 21, 2020

Rs. 1.88 lakh cash and garments stolen

Mysore/Mysuru: Burglars, who broke into three readymade garment shops on Devaraja Urs Road on Wednesday night, have decamped with cash and garments worth Rs. 1.88 lakh from the three shops

The burglaries took place at US Polo garment shop, where burglars decamped with Rs. 1.38 lakh cash, Pepe Jeans shop (cash and garments worth Rs. 26,000) and Levis Garments (Cash and garments worth Rs. 24,000).

The owners of these three shops closed their business for the day on Wednesday night and the thefts came to light when they came the next day (Thursday) morning to open the shop. They saw the rolling shutters forcibly opened and on inspecting the shops, the owners found the cash and garments stolen and immediately informed Devaraja Police.

Devaraja Inspector Prasanna Kumar and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, summoned fingerprint experts and the Dog Squad to the spot besides registering a case. Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shashidhar too visited the spot and collected information. Devaraja Police, who are collecting the CCTV footages, are investigating.

It may be recalled that last week, five shops including a bar and restaurant and a hotel located at the busy Agrahara Circle were burgled and it is suspected that the same gang may have committed the crime again.