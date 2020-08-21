Three readymade garment shops burgled on Devaraj Urs Road
News

Three readymade garment shops burgled on Devaraj Urs Road

August 21, 2020

Rs. 1.88 lakh cash and garments stolen

Mysore/Mysuru: Burglars, who broke into three readymade garment shops on Devaraja Urs Road on Wednesday night, have decamped with cash and garments worth Rs. 1.88 lakh from the three shops

The burglaries took place at US Polo garment shop, where burglars decamped with Rs. 1.38 lakh cash, Pepe Jeans shop (cash and garments worth Rs. 26,000) and Levis Garments (Cash and garments worth Rs. 24,000).

The owners of these three shops closed their business for the day on Wednesday night and the thefts came to light when they came the next day (Thursday) morning to open the shop. They saw the rolling shutters forcibly opened and on inspecting the shops, the owners found the cash and garments stolen and immediately informed                   Devaraja Police.

Devaraja Inspector Prasanna Kumar and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, summoned fingerprint experts and the Dog Squad to the spot besides registering a case. Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shashidhar too visited the spot and collected information. Devaraja Police, who are collecting the CCTV footages, are investigating.

It may be recalled that last week, five shops including a bar and restaurant and a hotel located at the busy Agrahara Circle were burgled and it is suspected that the same gang may have committed the crime again.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching