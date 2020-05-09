CET to be held after SSLC exams
News

CET to be held after SSLC exams

May 9, 2020

Telecast of revision classes for SSLC English medium students begins in Chandana Channel

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET)-2020 for admission to technical and other professional courses (barring medical and dental courses) in the State will take place after the SSLC exams get over.

In a press statement issued here yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that SSLC exams are most likely to happen next month following which the CET-2020 will take place.

Pointing out that the revision classes for SSLC English medium students will be telecast in Doordarshan’s Chandana Channel starting from today (May 9), he said that the telecast of revision classes for SSLC Kannada medium students which started on April 29 has been a huge success with students gaining most from it.

The class is of 30-day duration, with the first 16 days reserved for Maths and Science subjects and the next 10 days for Social  Science, he said and added that the time-schedule and curriculum for the next academic year (2020-21) will be decided after consulting experts and educationists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching