CFTRI joins hands with TTD to enhance prasadam quality 

June 17, 2026

Mysuru: In a move aimed at enhancing food safety and quality standards, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mysuru-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) to integrate scientific methods into its food preparation and distribution systems.

The agreement, stated to be the first-of-its-kind in the temple sector in the country, was signed during the two-day RISE Conclave 2026 (Research, Innovation, Start-ups and Entrepreneurship) held in Bengaluru on June 13 and 14.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi was present on the occasion.

Addressing the Conclave, the Minister called upon innovators, entrepreneurs and researchers to strengthen research and development, expand manufacturing capabilities and foster a culture of innovation based on indigenous technologies.

Under the partnership, TTD and CSIR-CFTRI will work together to strengthen safety and quality control measures for food and prasadam prepared and distributed by the temple administration.

The collaboration will focus on developing and implementing quality-control standards, standard operating procedures and monitoring mechanisms covering procurement, preparation and distribution of food items.

CSIR-CFTRI will also advise TTD on modernising storage, testing and procurement systems through the adoption of scientifically validated technologies and best practices aimed at reducing contamination risks and ensuring consistency in quality.

As part of the initiative, research-based packaging and shelf-life enhancement measures will be explored to improve the stability of prasadam without affecting its traditional taste, texture and cultural significance.

The institute will conduct training programmes for TTD’s food analysts and handlers in advanced analytical techniques, sampling protocols, contaminant detection and specialised assessments, including ghee purity testing and aroma profiling.

Senior scientists from CSIR-CFTRI will make regular visits to TTD facilities to support implementation, validation studies and improvements in storage and procurement practices.