Chain of 60 street plays launched for voter awareness in city

Mysuru,:  A chain of street plays as part of Voter Awareness Campaign initiated by Systematic Voters Education and Electoral participation (SVEEP) Committee of the district was launched by SVEEP City Committee Chairman G.M. Ravindra  at Nanjumalige Circle this morning.

A troupe of five artistes rendered a folk song with a theme on voters awareness. They also enacted two short street plays carrying a message that voting was a primary responsibility of everyone despite any preoccupation were also distributed among people.

Speaking on the occasion Ravindra said that similar Street plays would be enacted at 60 places till May11.

He added that the campaign will be held at all the 11 Assembly Constituencies of the district. He further said that Voters Awareness Campaign would also be held at schools and colleges.

Rangayana Joint Director Mallikarjuna Swamy, SVEEP District Committee Member Secretary Krishna, Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Chennappa and others were present.

April 28, 2018

