I-T sleuths raid house of Minimum Wages Commission Chairman

Chamarajanagar: Even as the count-down for the State Assembly Polls has begun, Income Tax (I-T) Officials this morning raided the residence of Karnataka State Minimum Wages Advisory Board Chairman R. Umesh.

R. Umesh, a class-I PWD Contractor, is a close associate of Chamarajanagar Congress MLA Puttaranga Shetty.

Following suspicion of unauthorised money transaction and transfers, a 14-member team of IT officials from Bengaluru and Mysuru raided Umesh’s residence located on Court Road in the town and seized some documents. Umesh was present in the house when the raid was carried out, it is learnt.