I-T sleuths raid house of Minimum Wages Commission Chairman
News

I-T sleuths raid house of Minimum Wages Commission Chairman

Chamarajanagar: Even as the count-down for the State Assembly Polls has begun, Income Tax (I-T) Officials this morning raided the residence of Karnataka State Minimum Wages Advisory Board Chairman R. Umesh.

R. Umesh, a class-I PWD Contractor, is a close associate of Chamarajanagar Congress MLA Puttaranga Shetty.

Following suspicion of unauthorised money transaction and transfers, a 14-member team of IT officials from Bengaluru and Mysuru raided Umesh’s residence located on Court Road in the town  and seized some documents. Umesh was present in the house when the raid was carried out, it is learnt.

 

April 28, 2018

RELATED POSTS

I-T raids houses, offices of S.M. Krishna’s son-in-law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching