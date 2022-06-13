Chain-snatchers strike again This time in Vijayanagar, Kuvempunagar Police limits
June 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After a brief lull, chain-snatchers have struck again at two places in city and this time too, the miscreants have targeted women in Kuvempunagar and Vijayanagar Police limits.

In the first case, a 50-year-old woman, residing in Maduvana Layout, was returning home after purchasing vegetables at about 6.30 pm, when two miscreants on a bike yanked of her 45 grams gold chain and sped away.

Kuvempunagar Police, who reached the crime spot, conducted a search for the miscreants but in vain. The Police have registered a case and are on a look out for the miscreants.

CCTV camera installed in the vicinity of the crime spot, has captured the footage of chain snatchers on a bike prowling in the area and the Police, who have collected the CCTV footage, have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants.

In the second case, a woman’s gold chain has been snatched near Hinkal flyover in Vijayanagar Police limits and though the Police have confirmed about the incident, not much details have been received.

It looks like the chain and mobile phone snatchers are targeting elderly women, students and women going on walks alone. On May 31 at about 5.15 pm, an elderly woman, who was on her evening walk in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd phase was targeted and the chain snatchers had a snatched a part of her gold chain. She had lost about 10 grams gold chain while she managed to hold on to the rest of the chain. On June 9 at about 6.30 am, bike borne miscreants had snatched the mobile phone of a youth, when he was walking on the Ring Road near Shakthinagar.

