Chamaraja MLA to have advisors on local issues

October 1, 2023

K. Harishgowda commits to addressing specific problems, promoting civic engagement

Mysore/Mysuru: In a dynamic and candid interaction with members of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda engaged with concerned citizens on a range of local issues, fostering open dialogue and collaboration recently.

The highlight of the meeting was Harishgowda’s announcement that he plans to establish an advisory committee consisting of approximately 15 experts who will provide advice on various subjects. Recognising that no one can be an expert on every matter, he stressed the importance of seeking diverse expertise. This initiative received unanimous support.

The meeting covered various topics, offering valuable insights into the legislator’s stance and the challenges encountered in addressing community concerns. The discussion began with a focus on park encroachments throughout the city, revealing that the MLA was not fully acquainted with the provisions of the Park Act, leading to an insightful exchange.

Participants highlighted key points of the Act, notably that no construction can occur in parks smaller than two hectares. For larger parks, only a limited area (30 square metres) can be allocated for security guards or park equipment storage and not for any other purpose.

The MLA expressed his commitment to preventing future park encroachments, though he acknowledged the difficulties in addressing existing encroachments due to potential voter backlash. Some participants argued that upholding the rule of law could yield more votes in the long run.

Funding for park maintenance

Emphasising the importance of parks in the city, Harishgowda mentioned that out of over 1,200 parks in Mysuru, only 300 have seen significant development. He acknowledged the challenges faced by many parks due to lack of maintenance.

Concerns were raised about the lack of funds for park maintenance and beautification by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The discussion highlighted the willingness of some individuals to adopt parks and the need for more MCC support in this regard. Harishgowda assured that he would advocate for increased support from the MCC.

The MLA’s stance on footpath clearance was revisited during the meeting. He indicated a shift in his stance and explained that, except for areas near Chikkagadiyara, there would be no provisions for street vendors or footpath usage in the city. Acknowledging the challenges of taking a principled stand, especially concerning the potential loss of votes.

Ward Committees

The concept of Ward Committees was discussed, with participants explaining its importance and the High Court’s directive for MCC to establish them. Despite his initial unfamiliarity with Ward Committees, the MLA pledged to discuss the matter with the MCC Commissioner to expedite their formation.

The MLA shared positive news about Kukkarahalli Lake, mentioning the urgent need to save it. A proposal for Rs. 60 lakh for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been made, with funds possibly coming from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). A meeting with the MGP was planned to address the Lake’s conservation.

The meeting witnessed participants sharing instances of park encroachments across the city, underscoring the need for comprehensive action. The topic of religious structures being constructed in parks was mentioned but not further pressed due to potential complexities.

The MLA expressed a desire to continue such meetings every two to three months, fostering a spirit of democracy where elected representatives are accountable to the people they serve.

MGP’s Bhamy V. Shenoy, Prabha Nandeesh, Velumani, Venkatesh, Shankar, Arun Kumar Shettar, Kiran, Shobhana Sambashiva, Raghavendra, Harish and others were present.