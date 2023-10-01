UoM students design gazebo from waste
News

UoM students design gazebo from waste

October 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of School of Planning and Architecture, University of Mysore (UoM) have designed a gazebo, using waste and recyclable articles, for the benefit of the people, thus grabbing the eyeballs of many.

A team of 25 students guided by their Professors, took 10 days to design the gazebo including the pavement with a seating capacity for six people, all using tyres, plastic, brick wastes and other articles, in view of the 66th Annual National Design Competition, organised by the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA), on the theme-Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching