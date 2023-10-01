UoM students design gazebo from waste

October 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of School of Planning and Architecture, University of Mysore (UoM) have designed a gazebo, using waste and recyclable articles, for the benefit of the people, thus grabbing the eyeballs of many.

A team of 25 students guided by their Professors, took 10 days to design the gazebo including the pavement with a seating capacity for six people, all using tyres, plastic, brick wastes and other articles, in view of the 66th Annual National Design Competition, organised by the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA), on the theme-Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.