Asian Games 2023: Karnataka’s Aditi Ashok wins historic silver in Golf for India

October 1, 2023

Indian shooters clinch gold and silver

Karnataka’s Golf star Aditi Ashok today bagged a historic Silver medal for India at the Asian Games 2023 after missing the Gold medal in Hangzhou.

Aditi finished the four-round event with a score of 17 under 271 to take the second prize. Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol leapfrogged the Indian to take the Gold medal home.

Aditi was in the Gold medal contention on the final day of the contest as she had a 22-under score after three rounds. She was seven shots clear of Yubol but had a poor day with 5 over on the final day. However, Aditi Ashok is the first Indian woman to win a medal in golf at the Asiad.

Indian shooters won two medals, clinching gold and silver in men’s and women’s trap events. The Indian men’s team comprising of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman has claimed gold in the Trap event on Sunday, October 1 to continue India’s fantastic run in shooting so far in the Asian Games 2023.

India were able to fend off competition from Kuwait and China to secure the top spot on the podium to take the tally in shooting to 21 medals with 7 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze. In addition to the gold medal win Chenai and Sandhu have also qualified for the individual final as well.

The Indian trio secured 361 points in total as compared to Kuwait’s 352 and China’s 346.

Earlier in the day, India had won the silver medal in the women’s trap team event in shooting. The trio of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak finished second with 337 points, behind China.

So far (till 1.30 pm on Oct. 1), India stands 4th in the medal tally with 41 medals including 11 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze.

Yesterday (Sept. 30), Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won gold in the Mixed Doubles after winning the third set tie-breaker against Chinese Taipei to secure India’s second medal in tennis after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni’s silver in Men’s Doubles.

The Indian men’s team beat Pakistan men’s squash team event to give India its 10th gold in this Asian Games.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol topped the qualification in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team but settled for a silver in the final, going down 14-16 to China.

In the men’s 10000m, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze, respectively.