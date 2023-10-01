Rotary Mysore-Star of Mysore Dasara Quiz Contest: P. Ayush of NIE, Mysuru, wins first prize

October 1, 2023

Hard work is the key to success, says former VC of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. K.C. Belliappa

Mysore/Mysuru: P. Ayush a student of National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, won first prize in the Dasara Quiz contest organised by Rotary Mysore and Star of Mysore at Phoenix International Academy (Rotary High School) on KRS Road in the city last evening.

Ayush, who finished first, won a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, while B. Vyshali Shenoy, also of NIE, who won second prize, got a cash prize of Rs. 7,000 and S. Kiran Kumar of Jnanodaya PU College, Saraswathipuram, won third prize, winning cash prize of Rs. 5,000. Consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 was bagged by P.B. Shruthi of Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha (GSSS), Dhyan Sri Sai of Kendriya Vidyalaya and S. Shashank of NIE.

Rotary Mysore and Star of Mysore had jointly organised the quiz for PUC and Degree students on ‘Mysuru Dasara and Navarathri celebrations’. Six contestants in the final round vied with each other, showing their prowess in intelligence.

A total of 300 students had taken part in the first round of the quiz held online, while 110 among them were selected to the second round. Six among total 60 were selected for the final round. The competition was conducted in the online mode except for the final round.

Questions of final round

Some questions were as follows — Which elephant carried Golden Howdah in Mysuru Dasara for most years? The answer is ‘Drona’. Who penned Kayo Shri Gowri… the State Anthem of erstwhile Mysore province? The answer is — Basavappa Shastry. Who was the last Maharaja of Mysore to go on Golden Howdah during Jumboo Savari? The answer is — Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. What’s the name of the book authored by Krishnadevaraya? The answer is — Amuktamalyada. Who founded Vijayanagar kingdom? The answer is — Harihara and Bukka. Likewise, the questions were shot up in six rounds and the contestants were eager to outsmart each other.

KBG says…

Earlier, participating in the inaugural session of final round of the quiz, K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers, said: “The quiz contest was organised for consecutive four to five years during 80’s, by Star of Mysore to encourage the students to broaden their general knowledge and also to promote the circulation of Star of Mysore in its initial years. I am reliving the memory now. Hence, I readily gave my consent to organise the contest.”

Competitive era

Prof. K.C. Belliappa, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, said: “We are in a competitive era, with everybody working to beat each other in the race. Even amid those obsessed with cell phones, there are youngsters having a penchant for reading. According to noted philosopher of 17th century Francis Bacon ‘Reading makes a complete man.’ Hence, we should understand the importance of the reading habit.”

The key to success is hard work and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa stands as a shining example for us to follow, said Prof. Belliappa.

President of Rotary Mysore Arun Belawadi presided over the programme.

Industrialist R. Guru, Rotary District 3181 Governor H.R. Keshav, Academy Newspapers Private Limited Executive Director Ralie Ganapathy, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Managing Editor K.G. Vikram Muthanna, Editor M. Govinde Gowda, Rotary Mysore Vice-President Roopa Venkatesh and Member Nanjaraje Urs were present on the occasion.