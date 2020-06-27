Chamarajanagar and Kodagu SPs among 13 IPS Officers transferred

June 27, 2020

Bengaluru: In a major reshuffle of top-level Police Officers, the State Government yesterday transferred 13 IPS Officers, including Police Commissioners of Belagavi and Mangaluru.

P.S. Harsha, who was serving as Mangaluru Police Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department at Bengaluru, while B.S. Lokesh Kumar, who was serving as Belagavi Police Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as DIGP, ISD (Internal Security Division), Bengaluru. P.S. Harsha is replaced by Vikash Kumar VIikash as Mangaluru City Police Commissioner while Dr. K. Thiyagarajan replaces Lokesh Kumar as Belagavi City Police Commissioner.

In other transfers at the IGP level, Seemanth Kumar Singh, who was serving as IGP, Administration at Bengaluru and K.V. Sharath Chandra who was serving as IGP, Central Range, Bengaluru have swapped posting. Chamarajanagar SP H.D. Anandkumar has been transferred and posted as SP, ISD in Bengaluru. He has been replaced by Divya Sara Thomas, a 2013 batch IPS Officer.

Kodagu SP Dr. Suman D. Pennekar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve headquarters, Bengaluru. She is replaced by Kshama Mishra, a 2016 batch IPS Officer, who was serving as Superintendent of Police, CID, in Bengaluru.