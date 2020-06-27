Chamarajanagar and Kodagu SPs among 13 IPS Officers transferred
News

Chamarajanagar and Kodagu SPs among 13 IPS Officers transferred

June 27, 2020

Bengaluru: In a major reshuffle of top-level Police Officers, the State Government yesterday transferred 13 IPS Officers, including Police Commissioners of Belagavi and Mangaluru.

P.S. Harsha, who was serving as Mangaluru Police Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department at Bengaluru, while B.S. Lokesh Kumar, who was serving as Belagavi Police Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as DIGP, ISD (Internal Security Division), Bengaluru. P.S. Harsha is replaced by Vikash Kumar VIikash as Mangaluru City Police Commissioner while Dr. K. Thiyagarajan replaces Lokesh Kumar as Belagavi City Police Commissioner.

In other transfers at the IGP level, Seemanth Kumar Singh, who was serving as IGP, Administration at Bengaluru and K.V. Sharath Chandra who was serving as IGP, Central Range, Bengaluru have swapped posting. Chamarajanagar SP H.D. Anandkumar has been transferred and posted as SP, ISD in Bengaluru. He has been replaced by Divya Sara Thomas, a 2013 batch IPS Officer.

Kodagu SP Dr. Suman D. Pennekar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve headquarters, Bengaluru. She is replaced by Kshama Mishra, a 2016 batch IPS Officer, who was serving as Superintendent of Police, CID, in Bengaluru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching