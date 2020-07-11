Chamarajanagar gets first woman SP

July 11, 2020

Chamarajanagar: Divya Sara Thomas, a 2013 batch IPS Officer of Karnataka Cadre, took charge as Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) here yesterday, thus becoming the first woman SP of the district, since its formation in 1997.

Divya Sara Thomas, who was CAR DCP at Bengaluru, replaces H.D. Anandkumar, who has been transferred and posted as SP of Internal Security Division (ISD) at Bengaluru. She had earlier served as Assistant SP at Nanjangud in Mysuru district four years ago.

Although the Government had posted her as Chamarajanagar SP in a transfer order issued on June 26 in respect of 13 IPS officers, the Government had not issued her the movement order. But on Thursday, the Government issued the movement order to Divya, following which she took charge yesterday.

Speaking to press persons after assuming charge as SP, Divya Sara Thomas said that she is familiar with Chamarajanagar district as she had earlier served as Assistant SP at Nanjangud, which borders Chamarajanagar.

Noting that the district is known for peace and harmony, she said that she has now got an opportunity to serve this peaceful district and sought the co-operation of the public for maintaining law and order.