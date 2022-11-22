Champions of Sothi Memorial Cup-2022 State-level Inter-School Football
Sports

November 22, 2022

Mahabodhi School, Mysuru, emerged Champions in both U-14 and U-16 categories of the Sothi Memorial Cup-2022 State-level Inter-School Football Tournament organised by Mahabodhi School, Mysuru.

A total of 20 schools from across the State took part in   the Tournament.

Result

Under- 14

Semi-finals: Mahabodhi School beat Bedan Powell School (2-0); Excel Public School lost to National Public School (1-1; National Public School won in the tie-breaker).

Final: Mahabodhi School beat National Public School (2-0)

Under-16

Semi-finals: Mahabodhi School-A beat Bedan Powell School (1-0); Mahabodhi School-B beat Excel Public School (3-0).

Final: Mahabodhi School-B beat Mahabodhi School-A (1-0).

Chief guest Nagendra, MLA, guest of honour Manjunath, General Secretary, MDFA and Umesh B. Noorlakupe and Mahabodhi School Management honoured both U-14 and U-16 winners and runners-up team with trophies, medals and cash prize of Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 4,000 respectively.

Sonam Dorjey and Swarangsar of Mahabodhi School won ‘The Best Player’ and ‘Highest Goal Scorer’ award in the U-14 and U-16 category.

