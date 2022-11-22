Senior athlete bags medals at State-level
Sports

Senior athlete bags medals at State-level

November 22, 2022

To represent Karnataka at Nationals

City’s 83-year-old senior athlete M.V.V. Swamy has bagged three bronze medals at the 42nd State-level Athletic Championship organised at University of Mysore (UoM) Oval Grounds in city on Nov. 12 and 13.

A resident of Ramakrishnanagar, Swamy, who has been taking part in the State and National level events for many years now, has bagged three bronze medal at the State-level Athletic Championship representing Mysuru district in the 80-85 years category — 100 mts, 200 mts running race and 5 kms brisk walk.

With this win, he is now eligible to represent Karnataka at the National-level Masters Athletic Championship to be held in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Apart from this, Swamy has also bagged six gold medals in the 23rd State Masters Swimming Championship-2022, organised by Karnataka Swimming Association, at Vijayanagar Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru on Oct. 29 and 30.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching