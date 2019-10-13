Chamundeshwari Rathotsava held amidst a sea of devotees
October 13, 2019

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Rathotsava, the first event atop Chamundi Hill post Vijayadashami, was held this morning in the presence of thousands of devotees who had flocked the hill temple right from early morning to seek the blessings of the presiding deity.

Titular head of the Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar launched the Ratha in the auspicious Tula Lagna between 6.45 am and 7.18 am in the presence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, even as the chanting by devotees – Jai Chamundeshwari Devi reached a feverish pitch.

The Ratha (Chariot) after traversing around the temple, returned to the temple main gate at 8 am, with devotees threw fruits at the Ratha and sought blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Titular head of the Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Wadiyar pulling the rope of the Ratha to mark the launch of the Rathotsava as Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MLA G.T. Devegowda and others look on.

Prior to the launch of the Rathotsava, Yaduveer offered special prayers to the deity. Temple priests led by Chief Priest  Dr. Shashishekar Dikshit  performed the rituals and installed the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the Ratha (Chariot), even as the Police Band performed and the Police ignited a cannon placed on a trolley.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, wife of Yaduveer, Chamundeshwari Temple EO Yathiraj Sampathkumaran, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu, Temple Committee President G. Kalaiah and others were present.

The Teppotsava will take place at Devikere atop the Hill on the evening of Oct.15, thus marking the end of Dasara celebrations this year.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Chamundeshwari Rathotsava held amidst a sea of devotees”

  1. The world wehave says:
    October 14, 2019 at 2:26 am

    The mention of Mysore royal family. Royalty was abolished finally in 1971. The last legitimate ex-royal Srikanta Dutta passed away a few years ago. This pretender royal called Yaduveer is deluding himself.

    Reply

