February 4, 2022

Mysuru Cycling Club has organised Chamundi Challenge Cycling Competition on Feb. 6 (Sunday) at Chamundi Hill entrance from 6.30 am. The competition will be held in the following age categories:

U-14 yrs Boys & Girls; U-16 Boys & Girls; U-18 Boys & Girls; Men, Women, Master (38+yrs); Grand Masters (45+ yrs) and Veterans (55+yrs). For registration visit: https://www.explara.com/e/chamundi-challenge-2022; www.mysurucyclingclub.com or contact Mob: 88848-51538 or 87229-09562.