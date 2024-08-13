Chamundi Hill must remain in its natural state
Chamundi Hill must remain in its natural state

August 13, 2024

Ready to manage Temple, says Pramoda Devi

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that her late husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had written to the Government requesting the management of Chamundi Hill.

“While there were various reasons for this request, simply having made the request does not equate to obtaining ownership. The conditions that justified the request then are no longer applicable. Everything seems fine during our visits, but the situation may not be as it appears,” she said.

“Our primary aim is to manage the Temple in the traditional way, as our ancestors did. The Chamundi Hill must be preserved in its natural state. With recent tragedies in Wayanad and Kodagu still fresh in our minds, if the Court rules in our favour, we are prepared to manage the Chamundeshwari Temple,” Pramoda Devi Wadiyar added.

