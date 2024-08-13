Chamundi Hill Temple Authority formation is unconstitutional

August 13, 2024

Temples at Chamundi Hill are our private properties, says Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Mysore/Mysuru: The erstwhile Mysore royal family has objected to the State Government’s enactment of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Act 2024.

“This is unconstitutional and we have questioned the Government move in the High Court which has stayed the Authority formation,” said royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

She was addressing a press conference at the Mysore Palace last evening. The High Court issued a temporary stay on the State order that aims to consolidate absolute control of the State over the Chamundeshwari Temple built by the Mysore royal family. In response, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar filed a Writ Petition challenging this law.

“The Court issued the injunction upholding our appeal that the formation of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority is unconstitutional, especially while the case regarding the illegal acquisition of the Temple and its properties is still pending adjudication,” she said.

Giving details of Writ Petition, Pramoda Devi explained that Chamundeshwari Temple and other Temples are private properties of royal family and the Government has attempted to take over ownership, control and management of properties.

“The Maharajas opposed the State’s attempts to bring the Temple and its properties under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department and acquire them illegally. A Writ Petition has already been filed in the High Court in 2001, which is still pending. Despite this, the Government enacted the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Act-2024 (on March 7, 2024) to take ownership, which has now been challenged in Court as unconstitutional,” she said.

“It is an attempt to assert Government control over the Chamundeshwari Temple, our private property. In response, we filed a writ petition with the High Court on July 19, challenging this move. The Court issued an injunction on July 26, which was confirmed on Aug. 2. Consequently, the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority is currently non-existent, as per Court’s order,” she noted.

Chamundi Hill is private property

The list of private properties under the 1950 agreement between the Mysore Maharaja and the Government of India at the time of accession to the Indian Union includes Chamundi Hill. In 1972, the Central Government issued a circular to all State Governments to update the list of properties submitted by all the royal families in India under the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, Pramoda Devi noted.

“The list of Mysore Maharaja’s private properties includes Chamundi Hill, which encompasses the Chamundeshwari Temple and associated structures, Rajendra Vilas Palace and other buildings, Narayanaswamy Temple, Tripurasundari Jwalamukhi Temple, Mahabaleshwara Temple, Devikere, Basava and three pump houses, among other properties. The agreement recognised the full ownership, use and enjoyment of the private properties included therein,” she pointed out as mentioned in the list.

“The list of private properties was also signed and approved by the then Chief Secretaries of the Government. The Government is aware that Chamundi Hill is private property, which is why the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority was created. This Act violates Articles 14, 19, 21, 25 and 26 of the Constitution,” she detailed.

Concerns about the Act

Pramoda Devi contended that the Chamundeshwari Temple was a “denominational temple that follows a unique and exclusive sampradaya and was intricately linked to the royal family and its members.” (Religious denomination in India is that it must be a collection of individuals who have a system of beliefs or doctrines which they regard as conducive to their spiritual well-being).

The Chamundeshwari Temple follows a unique and special tradition and is intrinsically linked with the royal family. However, through the Development Authority, the Government has attempted to take over the Temple’s ownership, control and management, including its movable and immovable assets, she said.

“There are concerns that the Government is trying to turn temples into tourist centres, disregarding religious sentiments. The provisions in the Act are overly arbitrary and inconsistent, granting excessive authority to officials. It is alarming that the Act allows the Government or officials to appropriate temple donations according to their preferences and desires,” Pramoda Devi Wadiyar noted.

Troubles with Governments

“We have not claimed that Mysore belongs entirely to us. We are proceeding based on the fact that private properties were listed in the agreement during accession. We cannot accept others claiming our family deity’s domain as their own. Personally, and politically, I do not wish to lodge complaints against anyone,” she said.

“Since the advent of independence, we have faced difficulties from all Governments in one form or another. I do not understand why our family is perceived as an adversary by the Governments. If we face injustice or trouble, we are taking steps for protection. We are fighting the legal battle through four legal teams and appear in Court four to five times a month,” Pramoda Devi said emotionally.

Request for compensation

“Regarding Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 case, the Supreme Court has ruled in our favour. However, the Court’s order has not been implemented. There is a rule that mandates alternative land or compensation in cases where land-owners’ attention is not drawn to development of housing projects. Does this law not apply to us? On one hand, there are housing projects on our 225 acres of land. Who will compensate us?” she questioned.

Not using son’s influence

My husband, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar served as a Member of Parliament four times. Even then, we did not use his position and powers to claim any land. Now, through my son Yaduveer Wadiyar, who is currently an MP, I am not seeking to get anything done. This is a private matter of the Mysore Palace. I fulfil my responsibilities through legal means. My son has been elected as an MP by the people and he is fulfilling his responsibilities,” says Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.