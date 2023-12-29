Chamundi Hill ropeway will harm environment: MP

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s renewed push for a ropeway to Chamundi Hill in the city, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has strongly voiced his opposition to the project. Emphasising his stand against any initiative that could harm the environment, Simmha reiterated his previous stance on the ropeway.

Addressing media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, Simmha reaffirmed, “Earlier too, I have spoken against the ropeway in no uncertain terms and I stand by my words.”

He highlighted that projects such as the ropeway could have adverse effects on the environment. Simmha pointed out that the district administration had previously made a decision against the ropeway during G.T. Devegowda’s tenure as a District Minister, a stance upheld when Basavaraj Bommai served as the Chief Minister.

Mysore Airport

On Mysore Airport, the MP said, “A total of Rs. 319 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of runway of Mysore Airport, with Rs. 175 crore to pay compensation towards acquisition of lands. A compensation of Rs. 154 crore is awarded for 85 acres of land and the process related to award of compensation for eight acres is on.”

Simmha added that of the total 240 acres of land required for runway expansion, the land acquisition process related to 137 acres is underway while Rs. 534 crore will be allotted by Airports Authority of India (AAI) to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to divert the Nanjangud Highway passing in front of the Airport. The runway, if expanded, will intersect the Highway and as such, it has to be diverted.

The MP, who also broached upon the current situation at Mysore Airport with a dwindling number of flights compared to a few months ago, blamed it on the lack of runway to facilitate operation of big size flights. Alliance Air flight has been withdrawn for repair works, while Indigo Airlines has only ATR-20 type bigger flight. Considering the demand for flight connectivity between Kochi and Goa from Mysuru, talks are on with Star Airways to operate flights to these destinations, he added.

Earlier, MP Pratap Simmha held a meeting with Officers of Mysore Airport and Karnataka Industrial Areas Board (KIADB) to review developments related to expansion of the Airport.

Director of Mysore Airport J.R. Anup and Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) of KIADB V. Priyadarshini and other officers attended the meeting.

Kaynes goes to Telangana

Mysuru-based Kaynes Technologies had plans to establish a much-discussed semiconductor plant at Kochanahalli near Nanjangud. But the company shifted the plan to Telangana, as the current Congress Government in Karnataka did not allot the required land despite entering into a MoU, Simmha regretted.

Sri Ram Mandir

Simmha also gave a call to the managements of various temples in the district to organise special pujas and bhajans on the occasion of inauguration of Sri Ram Mandir on Jan. 22, 2024 at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former Mayor Shivakumar and BJP Minority Morcha State President Dr. Anil Thomas were present at the press meet.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra begins

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was flagged off at Sharadadevinagar Circle in the city this morning. The yatra will cover 254 Gram Panchayats (GP) in Mysuru district and 104 GPs in Kodagu and 65 wards of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

During the Yatra, it was publicised that eligible beneficiaries can enrol under various schemes of the Centre like — PM Kisan Samman Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala among others. The eligible beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme were distributed the benefits on the occasion.