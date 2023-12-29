Kuvempu opposed blind faith: GTD

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that “Poet Laureate Kuvempu (Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa) opposed blind faith, blind belief and observation based on mere traditions.”

He was speaking during ‘Vishwa Manava Dinacharane’, the birth anniversary of Kuvempu, organised jointly by the District Administration and Kannada and Culture Department at Kalamandira here this morning.

Highlighting Kuvempu’s contributions to literary world, GTD said that Kuvempu was an advocate of peace, harmony and well-being of the society. Pointing out that Kuvempu’s messages helped bring peace and harmony in the society, he said that his inspired writings helped him earn the title of ‘Rashtrakavi’.

“Kuvempu adopted 12th century social reformer Basavanna’s principles and practiced them throughout his life. He also inspired crores of Kannadigas during the unification of Karnataka and was a mentor to many Kannada writers. His concept of ‘Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota’ has attracted the attention of the entire world. He strived to bring about changes in the system by giving a message against blind beliefs and faiths (Kandachara). Following his messages will be the best tribute that we can pay to the Rashtrakavi”, he said.

Earlier floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Kuvempu.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Additional DC R. Lokanath, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, MCC Deputy Commissioner G.S. Somashekar and other officials were present.