Kuvempu Jayanti in city
News

Kuvempu Jayanti in city

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 119th birth anniversary of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu was celebrated across the city this morning in a meaningful way. MLA T.S. Srivatsa garlanded the statue of Kuvempu at Kuvempu Park near Gun House Circle in the jayanti celebrations organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA recalled the contributions of Kuvempu for the growth of Kannada and the Poet Laureate’s Vishwamanava Sandesha that sends a message of peace and harmony across the world.

Students who scored maximum marks in Kannada language in SSLC and PUC (2022-23) were presented with Pratibha Puraskara and the winners of essay contest held as part of the Jayanti, were distributed prizes. The event also featured a Geetha Gayana.  Former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, former President M. Chandrashekar, DDPI H.K. Pandu, writer C. Sarvamangala, Kannada activist Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching