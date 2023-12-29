Kuvempu Jayanti in city

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 119th birth anniversary of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu was celebrated across the city this morning in a meaningful way. MLA T.S. Srivatsa garlanded the statue of Kuvempu at Kuvempu Park near Gun House Circle in the jayanti celebrations organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA recalled the contributions of Kuvempu for the growth of Kannada and the Poet Laureate’s Vishwamanava Sandesha that sends a message of peace and harmony across the world.

Students who scored maximum marks in Kannada language in SSLC and PUC (2022-23) were presented with Pratibha Puraskara and the winners of essay contest held as part of the Jayanti, were distributed prizes. The event also featured a Geetha Gayana. Former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, former President M. Chandrashekar, DDPI H.K. Pandu, writer C. Sarvamangala, Kannada activist Mugur Nanjundaswamy and others were present.