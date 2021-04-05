Chamundi Hill shopping outlets works hit by fund crunch
Chamundi Hill shopping outlets works hit by fund crunch

April 5, 2021

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha meets Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari

Mysuru:  The works of constructing shopping outlets atop Chamundi Hill      has been stalled due to paucity of funds. 

Taking the issue to Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, who is touring in Kodagu today, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha urged the Minister to release the Rs. 4 crore required for the construction of the shopping outlets. 

Responding positively to the MP’s request, Poojari assured Pratap Simha that he would call a meeting of his Department officers on Apr. 9 and would approve the release of funds. 

Pratap Simha briefed the Minister that in order to bring in a systematic development and to regularise the haphazard shopping outlets atop the Hill, 197 outlets were being constructed. Of them, 137 are meant for shopping, 25 sections for food court and 36 outlet spaces have been earmarked for toilets. 

He said that a proposal has been sent to the Muzrai Department for the sanction of   Rs. 4 crore and urged the Minister to release funds immediately so that devotees are not inconvenienced, especially during auspicious occasions.

Shopping outlets were constructed on the side of the road leading to the Chamundeshwari Temple but they obstructed the smooth movement of people to the Temple and as such, the outlets were later shifted to multi-level parking lot and now fund crunch has hit the project.

