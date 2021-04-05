Congress Legislators lash out at BSY for not sanctioning any funds

April 5, 2021

Mysuru: Accusing the B.S. Yediyurappa-headed BJP Government of totally disregarding Opposition Legislators, especially those from the Congress, in the allotment of funds for development of Assembly segments, Congress Legislators from Mysuru district have warned of staging massive demonstrations if the discrimination continued.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath asserted that the BJP Government in the State had turned into a family Government run by the family members of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Alleging that the BJP Government had not sanctioned a single rupee for Hunsur Assembly segment, which he represents, Manjunath maintained that Hunsur saw a Golden era when the Siddharamaiah-led Congress Government was in power, with Siddharamiah sanctioning hundreds of crores of rupees for development works.

“The BJP Government has not sanctioned any money for Hunsur. It has also taken back the funds allotted by the previous JD(S)-Congress Collation Government, which is a grave injustice for the people of Hunsur.Though I have written innumerable number of times to the CM, Cabinet Ministers and other officials seeking funds for taking up urgent development works, nothing has been fruitful so far,” he said.

Charging Yediyurappa of indulging in family politics, Manjunath, displaying documents as ‘proof’ of the CM’s nepotism and favouritism, cited an example where the CM sanctioned Rs. 3 crore for construction of a retaining wall for Daityanakere in Hunsur taluk, along which lake the farm of his (CM’s) nephew is located, while his (Manjunath) repeated pleas for sanction of funds for development of Kattemalalawadi lake has fallen on deaf ears.

Terming Yediyurappa as a dummy CM, who acts as a rubber stamp of family members, the Hunsur Congress MLA contended that this attitude of the CM had forced several of his Cabinet Ministers to revolt, with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K.S. Eshwarappa taking the lead.

Calling BSY’s administration as ‘Tughlaq Durbar,’ he urged the Government to at least save its face by not taking back funds sanctioned by the previous Coalition Government. He warned of legal action against the officials and the Government if the discrimination against Congress Legislators continued.

Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah alleged that the BSY Government had stalled release of Rs. 8 crore funds that was sanctioned by the previous Coalition Government for development works.

Charging the CM of doing everything as per the diktat of his (BSY) son B.Y. Vijayendra, he alleged that the CM had sanctioned Rs. 42 crore for unwanted works in Varuna Constituency at the behest of Vijayendra.

Urging the Government to finish the works on the construction of 3,000 houses for the shelterless in Varuna Assembly segment, Dr. Yathindra said that the beneficiaries have no way to go other than taking extreme steps, if the houses were not completed and allotted to them. He also charged the BSY Government of not releasing any MLA Local area funds for the past two years.

Maintaining that the BSY Government was high in corruption and low in administration, he alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is completely controlled by Vijayendra.

Other Congress Leaders, who addressed the press meet, went hammer and tongs at the Yediyurappa Government, alleging that it was deeply mired in corruption and had little care and concerns for the people.

MLA R. Dharmasena, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leader Basavaraj and others were present.