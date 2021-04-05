No leave for Fire Department staff till summer ends

April 5, 2021

Ready 24×7 to meet any emergency

Mysuru: Anticipating rise in fire cases during summer season, Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services has stopped sanctioning leave to its staff members, including long leave.

The personnel of Fire Department are ready round-the-clock to deal with any fire incident which occurs more during summer. Hundreds of acres of ground plants, trees, forests and grazing ground caught fire in summer. The fire spreads fast due to dry leaves and strong breeze. This will cause problem for the personnel to extinguish the fire.

To create awareness among people on DOs and DON’Ts during summer season, the Department has planned ‘Fire Department Week’ from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20. During this period, demonstration on fire-fighting exercises will be held in schools/ colleges, hospital, apartments and crowded place.

H. Raju, District Fire Officer, said, each Fire Station receives at least two fire calls daily. There are four Fire Stations in Mysuru city and one each in taluks. The staff is always ready to attend any contingencies. The Mysuru Unit did not have the shortage of staff or equipment.

In the last three months, 300 fire mishaps have taken place in city limits. As many as 105 cases have been reported in Saraswathipuram limits, 60-70 cases in Bannimantap limits and rest in other places. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life.

He said training was being given to Forest Department staff in handling fire mishaps. The Fire Department has two vehicles, Agni and Varun to attend the fire incidents in Chamundi Hill. In case of fire in inaccessible places, the personnel wear special backpack with 20 litres capacity, rush to the spot and douse the fire. Despite creating awareness, still the fire incidents take place due to negligence of general public.

No shortage of water

Raju said they have two water tankers with 4,500 litres capacity, a truck with 7,000 litres capacity and a water boozer with 15,000 litres capacity. Waste water was used to extinguish the fire instead of drinking water.

Saraswathipuram Station has over 40 staff members who work in three shifts with 15 staff each.

Discipline is very important. Staff members will mount the vehicle within 30 seconds of receiving the fire call. This will help to reach the spot fast to avert the major mishap. On some occasions, a few staff members do not come in time even after pressing the fire call bell. Such members will be warned. In case of repetition of mistake, they will be suspended.

—H. Raju, District Fire Officer