Entry of devotees restricted at M.M. Hills from Apr.10 to 13

April 5, 2021

Hanur: With the threat of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority has restricted the entry of devotees to the M.M. Hills Temple for the upcoming Ugadi festival Jatra, scheduled to take place from Apr. 10 to 13.

As a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19  pandemic, the Authority has barred devotees from visiting M.M. Hills for four days from Apr. 10 to 13. The Authority has also decided to conduct the Jatra in a simple and symbolic manner on account of COVID-19 crisis. 

The Jatra will take place only in the presence of the temple priests, staff, a few local devotees , people representatives and officials on duty.

Based on an appeal by the Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi has issued the order barring entry of devotees to M.M. Hills for the four-day Ugadi Jatra.

