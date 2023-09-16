Chandrayaan-3 succeeded due to engineering precision

September 16, 2023

NIE alumnus H.N. Suresh Kumar speaks about accuracy and engineering at his alma mater

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, one of the esteemed engineering colleges in the State, recently welcomed its newly admitted BE students. The institute organised Fresher’s Day 2023, along with the inauguration of the AICTE mandatory student induction programme.

The chief guest for the event was H.N. Suresh Kumar, Deputy Director of Mechanical Systems at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru. Suresh is a distinguished alumnus of NIE, having graduated in Mechanical Engineering in 1985. Following his graduation, he joined ISRO and contributed to various ISRO projects.

During his address to the students, Suresh fondly recalled his student days at NIE and expressed gratitude to the faculty members who had inspired him, particularly in engineering design and thermodynamics. He shared how NIE played a pivotal role in shaping his career and how the fundamentals he learnt at NIE were instrumental in his work on space projects.

Suresh, a key figure in the successful completion of the Chandrayaan-3 project, provided insights into India’s successful space endeavours. He emphasised the importance of precision and accuracy in engineering, particularly in such projects.

The programme was presided over by N. Sathyakumar, Director of NIE-MC. Principal Dr. Rohini Nagapadma welcomed and underscored the significance of the student induction program. Dr. M.S. Ganesh Prasad, Vice-Principal, proposed a vote of thanks. Dr. C. Vidyaraj, Dean (Academic Affairs), and Dr. P.N. Chandramouli, Controller of Examinations, were present.