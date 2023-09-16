City artist creates replicas of Abhimanyu, Golden Howdah
City artist creates replicas of Abhimanyu, Golden Howdah

September 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Abhimanyu, the elephant carrying the 750-kg Golden Howdah during Jumboo Savari that marks the piece-de-resistance of Dasara is a sight to behold. The replicas of elephant and the fabled howdah, have taken shape at the deft hands of artist Manju of Art Zone at Kukkarahalli near Saraswathipuram in city.

Manju told Star of Mysore that “The replicas of Abhimanyu with mahout and howdah have been cast with a blend of Plaster of Paris (PoP), concrete, bricks, iron and chemicals. A team of six artists including myself are involved in this work for the last 11 days.”

It is learnt that a Tumakuru-based man has placed the order for these art works for Rs. 2 lakh. The art works will be kept on display at his son’s school.

Besides, a replica of oxen’s have also made here, that will be kept on display at petrol bunks in Malavalli,  added artist Manju.

