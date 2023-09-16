Mother, two daughters ‘murdered’ for dowry

September 16, 2023

Husband of deceased woman, in-laws arrested by Cops; angry kin stage flash protest

Gundlupet: A woman and her two children were allegedly murdered over dowry harassment at Bommanahalli in Gundlupet taluk on Thursday. Following a complaint by the woman’s father, Terakanambi Police have arrested her husband and in-laws on the charges of murder.

The deceased are identified as Megha (33), her daughters Punvita (10) and Manvita (6) of Bommanahalli. The bodies of three were found hanging on Thursday night at the farm, where they were living, in the outskirts of the village.

In his complaint, Megha’s father Mahesh had alleged that her husband Dhananjaya alias Abhi, father-in-law Mallikarjun, mother-in-law Nirmalamma and brother-in-law Puttu have murdered the trio. Acting on the complaint, Police have arrested Dhananjaya and his parents.

Mahesh has stated that “Ever since my daughter Megha was married off to Dhananjaya 11 years ago, she had to suffer torture at the hands of her in-laws. However, we were convincing her to lead a dignified life in her husband’s house. But now, they all have murdered my daughter and grandchildren.”

Enraged over the alleged murder of Megha and her daughters, the irate relatives staged a flash protest, restraining the Police from shifting the bodies for post-mortem.

Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Padmini Sahoo, Additional SP Udesh, Dy.SP Lakshmaiah and Begur Circle Police Inspector Vanaraju, who visited the spot, convinced the protesting relatives of the deceased and shifted the bodies to Chamarajanagar District Hospital for post-mortem in the afternoon.