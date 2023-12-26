Chaos, anarchy, traffic jam at KRS parking area

December 26, 2023

Malpractice alleged in ticketing at Brindavan Gardens

Mysore/Mysuru: A Bengaluru resident G. Madhava Rao has brought attention to the disconcerting state of affairs at KRS and Brindavan Gardens, describing his holiday visit as an unpleasant experience. In a letter to SOM, he has pointed out several issues that demand urgent attention from the authorities.

One major concern highlighted by Rao is the absence of a proper parking system, leading to chaos at the popular tourist destination. At the entrance, individuals are collecting Rs. 100 from visitors without issuing any receipts, raising questions about the transparency of these transactions, he said.

The ticket counter to the Garden is not exempt from malpractices either, as touts and black marketeers allegedly exploit visitors by selling a Rs. 50 ticket for an exorbitant Rs. 300. He has alleged the existence of a significant mafia gang involved in these activities in connivance with the Dam management.

In addition to the ticketing woes, Rao emphasises the lack of proper maintenance of a small bridge leading towards the Garden. This neglect poses difficulties for school children who traverse the bridge regularly.

Expressing concern over the overall state of affairs, he has urged the authorities to investigate and address these issues promptly.