Heavy footfalls boost year-end tourism

December 26, 2023

Flower Show: 3.5 lakh and Mysuru Zoo: 1.02 lakh visitors in three days; KRS Dam: 12,000 per day

Mysore/Mysuru: Traditionally recognised for drawing tourists during Dasara and summer holidays, Mysuru has evolved into a popular year-end destination, a trend that has continued this year.

As of Christmas, all categories of hotels and resorts in Mysuru were fully booked, totalling 10,500 rooms, and now visitors have extended their stays until Jan. 2, 2024. The renowned Mysore Palace Winter Flower Show, inaugurated on Dec. 23, has witnessed a significant tourist influx, exceeding 3.5 lakh visitors.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya said that the floral displays will undergo changes today and tomorrow. The exhibition utilises four lakh flowers representing 35 different species. Notably, the replica of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Chennakeshava Temple in Somanathpura alone requires 3.5 tonnes of flowers.

Likewise, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam has witnessed a robust footfall, with over 12,000 visitors per day. Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), responsible for managing the Dam and the Brindavan Gardens, has reported an average daily attendance of over 4,500 adults, 4,500 children and an equal number of school children on vacations.

Tourists predominantly flock to KRS after 3 pm, seeking respite in the cool breeze and immersing themselves in the captivating beauty of the recently refurbished musical fountains. Authorities anticipate this surge to continue until Jan. 3 or Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, renowned as Mysuru Zoo, provided data revealing a substantial influx of visitors. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, a total of 1,01,965 tourists explored the Zoo, spending an entire day amidst wildlife and rare species.

Comparatively, the number of Zoo visitors has experienced a notable increase from 77,833 visitors during the same period last year to 1,01,965 this year. On Dec. 23, 2022, total 16,682 visitors were recorded, rising to 25,860 this year. The Christmas Eve of 2022 witnessed 26,335 visitors, escalating to 40,761 on the corresponding day this year. Similarly, on Dec. 25, 2022, 34,796 visitors were registered, with a slight increase to 35,344 this year.

In addition to Mysuru’s attractions, tourists frequently venture to nearby destinations, enriching their travel experience. Notable places include Srirangapatna, Melukote, Kere Thonnur in Pandavapura, Nanjangud, Bandipur, Nagarahole, Somnathapura, Talakad and Kodagu. For some, Mysuru serves as a strategic stopover on their journey to Nilgiris and Ooty.

The well-known guided city rounds via the double-decker bus ‘Ambaari’ have witnessed significant demand, particularly in the evenings. This reflects the enduring popularity and appeal of Mysuru and its surrounding areas as preferred year-end travel destinations.