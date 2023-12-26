CM launches registration for ‘Yuva Nidhi’ in Bengaluru

December 26, 2023

ADC Lokanath releases awareness posters; 20,500 eligible for monthly unemployment allowance in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the process of registration under ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru this morning.

It is one of the five pre-poll promises announced by the Congress Government and fifth and the last of the promises to see the light of the day after the implementation of ‘Shakt’i, ‘Anna Bhagya’, ‘Gruha Jyothi’ and ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ schemes.

Following this, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru R. Lokanath gave a call to the eligible persons to enrol their names for ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, beginning from today and avail the benefit of monthly unemployment allowance.

Speaking after releasing ‘Yuva Nidhi’ posters at New Deputy Commissioner’s office here this morning, along with ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Lokanath said the criterion to apply under the scheme is as follows:

Candidates should have completed their graduation or diploma in 2023 and should be unemployed for six months without working in any Government or private firms. They can apply through Seva Sindhu portal on- https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in.”

Lokanath said, as per the data sourced from University of Mysore, there are 20,500 candidates eligible under the scheme in Mysuru district. Under the scheme, graduates are entitled for a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,000 and diploma holders Rs. 1,500.

Eligible candidates can apply for free at Karnataka One, Bangalore One, Grama One and Bapuji Seva Kendra or Dial helpline- 18005999918.

Rani, Assistant Director, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and T.K. Harish Kumar, Assistant Director, Department of Information and Public Relations were present on the occasion.