Cultural evening ends with a mix of dance, music at Palace Winter Flower Show

December 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Curtains came down on the colourful cultural programmes organised as a part of ongoing Winter Flower Show at Palace premises, on Monday evening.

For four days, a mix of dance, music and painting exhibition attracted the visitors alongside the world of flowers. While the cultural programmes have concluded, the Winter Flower Show will be on till Dec. 31.

On the concluding day, the evening of cultural programmes unfolded with Bharatanatyam, followed by rendition of Dasa Keerthanas, popular songs in Kannada and also folk songs, striking a chord with music connoisseurs.

Vidushi Dr. Nagalakshmi Nagarajan and troupe from Champaka Academy performed Bharatanatyam dance on ‘Devi Vaibhavam’, followed by ‘Sri Mahaganapathi,’ ’Kanjadala Yatakshi,’ ‘Sri Chamundeshwari’ composed by Mysore Vasudevacharya and ‘Sri Maha Tripura Sundari’ composed by erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Picture shows noted artiste Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat recreating the sequences of epic Ramayana with a stroke of brush on the canvas to the tune of Vid. Vidyabhushan’s Dasa Keerthana rendition.

Vocalist Vidushi Chetana Nagaraj, accompanied by Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga and Amogh on violin, presented a music concert.

Vidwan Vidyabhushan rendered Dasa Keerthanas setting a devotional mood, while noted artist Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat recreated the sequences of epic Ramayana with a stroke of brush on the canvas. As ‘Narayana Govinda Jaya’, ‘Sri Ram Jayaram’ and other Dasa Keerthanas were rendered, Bhat painted the sequences of ‘Rama-Ravana battle’ and ‘Heroics of Lakshmana and Hanumantha’ in an attractive manner. Vidwan Vidyabhushan was accompanied by Vidwan Vishwajit on violin, Vidwan Mahesh Swamy on flute, Anirudh Bhat on mridanga and Vidwan Jagadish Kurthukoti on tabla.

Noted singer M.D. Pallavi mellifluously sang all time hit songs like — Karunalu Baa Belake, K.S. Nisar

Ahmed’s ‘Jogada Siri Belakinalli’, ‘Kannadave Sathya, Kannadave Nithya’ and several other songs penned by noted Kannada poets.

Udupi Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, who watched the cultural programmes, recalled the contributions of erstwhile Mysore Maharajas to the Mutt at Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district. Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will be invited to ‘Paryaya Poorva Parikrama Yatre’ and the devotees from Mysuru should also be a part of the event, added Seer in his call to the gathering.

Junior Pontiff of Puttige Mutt Sushreendra Teertha Swamiji was also present.

On account of Christmas vacation, people came in droves to flower show last evening. It is a sight to behold the beauty of flowers in the backdrop of illuminated Mysore Palace and the people were eager to capture the moments in their cell phone cameras. Till date, about 3.5 lakh people have visited the flower show, said Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya. The flowers will be changed today and tomorrow (Dec. 27), as four lakh flowers of 35 different species are used for the flower show. A replica of UNESCO World Heritage Chennakeshava Temple, Somanathapura, alone needs 3.5 tonnes of flowers, added Subramanya.