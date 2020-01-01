January 1, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: As the clock struck 12, the Police switched off the lights at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises to prevent people from revelry and cutting of cakes on the road. Still people cut the cakes inside their vehicles.

As there was no scope for celebrations at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, the crowd moved to K.R. Circle and D. Devaraja Urs Road where there were people who danced to loud-music that was played from their cars and SUVs. Youths came in many open jeeps and were seen wishing and waving at the crowd in a celebratory mood.

Though the lights were switched off at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) after 12 am and at K.R. Circle at 1 am, motorists continued to pour in, shouting on top of their voice. While most of them were youths on two-wheelers, children had climbed on the top of their vehicle roof to greet the flowing crowd. The Police had a tough time in convincing the revellers to head back home.

Lathi-wielding Police were requesting the crowd to end the parties and urging them not to go on long drives that might result in accidents. The crowd, however, cleared the streets only after 2.30 am.

Shortage of petrol

After 1.30 am, many revellers on vehicles had to face severe shortage of petrol and they rushed to the 24-hour petrol station at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle). The crowd was unmanageable there and the station witnessed long queues. Some people went directly to the bunk to get their bottles filled with petrol instead of waiting in a queue.

The Police arrived here at 2 am and asked the petrol station to close for the night. This was objected by the crowd and youths got into verbal spat with the Police who were adamant in closing the petrol bunk. The Police even threatened to wield lathis to control the crowd and prevent a law and order situation.

Several youths were pleading before the Police to allow them to fill their vehicles with fuel as they had to head for outstation destinations and long drives. The Police, on their part, threatened the petrol station staff that they will be forced to book cases against them if they don’t close down.

As the arguments were in progress, an ambulance arrived there with an empty fuel tank. The Police allowed the ambulance to fill the fuel while the crowd was waiting for their turn.

