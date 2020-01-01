Revellers Welcome New Year amidst tight Police security

January 1, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Revellers turned up in large numbers in the Central Business District of Mysuru and other leisure hotspots in the city to welcome the New Year and the new decade. The celebrations were marked by DJ nights and music-and-dance-themed parties organised at different hotels and restaurants. Sparkling fireworks adorned the skies as the clock struck 12, marking a new beginning.

The atmosphere was charged as people chanted ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Welcome 2020’. Some broke into song and dance as midnight approached. Many posed for selfies while other burst crackers to welcome the New Year. The Police had left nothing to chance as tight vigil was in place in several parts of the city even before the revelry began.

Besides heavy Police deployment, CCTV cameras and drones were deployed, especially in the Central Business District to keep a close watch on revellers and to prevent untoward incidents. The Police had taken extra measures to ensure safety of women and children, and had also deployed women Police personnel.

Lathi-wielding Police dispersing the revellers from K.R. Circle,Mysore.

Thousands of revellers let their hair down at theme-based parties organised at reputed hotels like the “Club Blu” organised at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road. Likewise, parties were held at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and Rio Meridian where “Masquerade Night NYE 2020” was the theme.

Many hotels had tied wrist bands around the hands of the guests and patrons to prevent gate-crashers and unauthorised entry. People wearing the bands were asked to retain their wrist bands till they left the hotel premises.

People danced to jiving music at Quorum Hotel and Young Island Resort where “Celebration by the River” was organised. Lobo’s Courtyard had organised “Life is a Beach – 3” theme party that entertained the guests. Likewise, High Park had organised “Welcome 2020”, Hotel Adeline had “Masquerade Ball” as the theme and parties were organised at Hotel President, Kumar’s The White House Hotel, Embassy and Royal Inn where guests and patrons enjoyed the evening around cozy bonfire.

Meanwhile, an ambulance came there at 2 am and the Police allowed it to fill fuel.

Interestingly, with several pubs and hotels in their localities where New Year revellers partied late into the night, residents of that area were wary of drunk drivers and miscreants and preferred staying indoors. They preferred going for house parties and stay indoors for the night to avoid any kind of trouble.

“House parties are more economical, and given the fact that there has been an increasing number of instances where the Police have taken action against bars and pubs, I prefer going to a house party to avoid any hassle,” said Shashikanth, a resident of Vijayanagar First Stage.

